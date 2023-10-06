Makaya McCraven

Singletary Center for The Arts 405 Rose Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Presented in partnership between Origins Jazz Series and the Singletary Center for the Arts, this prolific and forward-thinking drummer, composer and producer has a unique gift for collapsing space, destroying borders and blending past, present and future into poly-textural arrangements of post-genre, jazz-rooted 21st-century folk music. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center

