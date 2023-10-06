Makaya McCraven

Presented in partnership between Origins Jazz Series and the Singletary Center for the Arts, this prolific and forward-thinking drummer, composer and producer has a unique gift for collapsing space, destroying borders and blending past, present and future into poly-textural arrangements of post-genre, jazz-rooted 21st-century folk music. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center