Make Your Own Mug with Matchstick Goods

Our "Make Your Own Mug" Workshops are a fun, easy way to try your hand at ceramics!

This class is geared towards beginners, and uses a method called "handbuilding." Clay and all tools and supplies will be provided for you. Tickets include instruction on how to create a mug and any help you need along the way. Each participant will construct a cylinder, add a bottom, and then attach a handle.

Finally, everyone will have the option to glaze their mug with a design of their choosing, or let us dip their creation in one of our house glazes.

We will fire your piece and let you know when it is finished. It can take up to three weeks for your piece to be fired. The class will conclude with a brief tour of the Matchstick studio and an opportunity to browse our shop.