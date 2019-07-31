60258102_10157327594752929_8407321352897298432_n.jpg

Mamma Mia!

ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise.  On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA’s hits songs propels this tale of love, laughter and friendship.

Info

Leeds Center for the Arts 37 North Main Street, Winchester, Kentucky 40391 View Map
THEATER & PERFORMANCE
Google Calendar - Mamma Mia! - 2019-08-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mamma Mia! - 2019-08-09 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mamma Mia! - 2019-08-09 19:30:00 iCalendar - Mamma Mia! - 2019-08-09 19:30:00 Google Calendar - Mamma Mia! - 2019-08-10 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mamma Mia! - 2019-08-10 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mamma Mia! - 2019-08-10 19:30:00 iCalendar - Mamma Mia! - 2019-08-10 19:30:00 Google Calendar - Mamma Mia! - 2019-08-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mamma Mia! - 2019-08-16 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mamma Mia! - 2019-08-16 19:30:00 iCalendar - Mamma Mia! - 2019-08-16 19:30:00 Google Calendar - Mamma Mia! - 2019-08-17 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mamma Mia! - 2019-08-17 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mamma Mia! - 2019-08-17 19:30:00 iCalendar - Mamma Mia! - 2019-08-17 19:30:00