Mamma Mia!

ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA’s hits songs propels this tale of love, laughter and friendship.
Leeds Center for the Arts 37 North Main Street, Winchester, Kentucky 40391 View Map
THEATER & PERFORMANCE