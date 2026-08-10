Saturday, August 22nd, from 2:30-4:30PM @ Midway Art Studios.

Join us for a fun and creative Mandala Dot Art Workshop where you'll dive into the relaxing world of dot painting!

This in-person event is perfect for anyone looking to unwind and express their artistic side. No experience needed—just bring your enthusiasm and get ready to make some beautiful mandala designs. Materials will be provided, and you'll leave with your very own notebook with colorful mandala cover masterpiece.

Come hang out and create with us!

$40 per Person

*Refunds given only if class is cancelled.