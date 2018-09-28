Martha Redbone Roots Project

Martha Redbone is one of today’s most vital voices in American Roots music. A multi award-winning musician, the charismatic songstress is celebrated for her tasty gumbo of roots music embodying the folk and mountain blues sounds of her childhood in the Appalachian hills of Kentucky mixed with the eclectic grit of her teenage years in pre-gentrified Brooklyn.

With her gospel-singing father’s voice and the spirit of her Cherokee/Choctaw mother’s culture, Redbone broadens the boundaries of Americana. Her latest CD, The Garden of Love- Songs of William Blake, produced by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band founder and Grammy® Winner John McEuen is an unexpected twist – “a brilliant collision of cultures” (New Yorker) features Martha’s magnificent voice, Blake’s immortal words and a masterful cornucopia of roots music (folk, country, Piedmont blues, gospel, bluegrass, soul and traditional Southeastern Native American).

From humble beginnings with residencies at the original Living Room on the Lower East side and at Joe’s Pub, and nationally at powwows across Indian Country, Redbone has built a passionate fan base with her mesmerizing presence and explosive live shows. Her signature sound will feel right at home in Weisiger Theatre as she makes a return to Kentucky for her Norton Center debut.