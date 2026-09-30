Masquerade Mayhem: A Roller Derby Art Auction Fundraiser

The First Annual "Masquerade Mayhem Art Gala". This is an Art Auction to raise money for Central Kentucky's Roller Derby Team (ROCK, Roller Derby of Central Kentucky). We hold our games at Central Bank Center attached to Rupp Arena, and this Art Auction will help us continue to roll and offer high quality, competitive roller derby in the Central Kentucky region. This is our 20th year operating in Lexington. We are sponsored by VisitLEX and drinks will be offered by WiseBird Cider Co. Bids, Costume Contest, and Music starts at 6pm. Tickets $5 in advance on our website www.rollerderbyofcentralky.com