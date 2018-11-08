Matthew Thiessen and The Earthquakes with Lylak

Matthew Thiessen and The Earthquakes began as a solo outlet for Matt Thiessen of Relient K. In 1999 he wrote a few songs and came up with the band name. The project has not been very active for the last 19 years, but now Matt has finished a new 11 song solo album called “Wind Up Bird”. Darren King (formerly of Mute Math) produced the album. When deciding on what to call the act, Matthew revisited his abandoned band name and with the addition of Robert Gay playing trumpet, Ellie Schmidly adding vocals, and Darren behind the kit, The Earthquakes were born into existence in the studio. The sound is a sleepy yet upbeat folk and can be seen on tour this fall.