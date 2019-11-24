Mecca Dance: 1,001 Night - One Veiling

Mecca Live Studio & Gallery will celebrate its 20th Reunion by re-creating “One Veiling”, their premiere choreography for the stage from 2003. The studio which is known for its community productions, like the Thriller Parade, is inviting dancers to join its cast.

Mecca Live Studio & Gallery opened in April of 1999 as a place for multicultural forms of dance, performance, local art and expression. Through the years, Mecca has collaborated with many local artists, businesses and community groups such as Latitude, Third Street Stuff, The Children's Museum, UK Dance Ensemble, Parks and Recreation, WRFL, Lexington Action Arts Collective, The Lyric Theatre and more to create great performance art shows, theater productions, and community inclusive events. Its annual recreation of Thriller is nationally recognized. Mecca is also the home of Rakadu, a nationally renowned Belly Dance Performance Company and was originally the playing and practice field for March Madness Marching Band, a local all-volunteer fun-loving street marching band.