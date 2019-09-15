Mentelle Home Tour

This home tour allows attendees a chance to visit a mix of stately homes, bungalows and cozy cottages in the Mentelle neighborhood, a beautiful, friendly neighborhood bounded by Richmond Road and National Avenue, Walton and Richmond Avenues that was mostly developed between 1906 and 1930. Attendees can explore the neighborhood’s architectural history and see impressive modern renovations of these houses that were built in the first three decades of the 20th century.

Visit one of the homes on Mentelle Park that was occupied for 50 years by Henry T. Duncan and his wifeCarolyn Goff Duncan. Henry was the son of a two-time Lexington mayor and Carolyn was a musician who was well-known at the White House, and chosen to sing at the inauguration of William Howard Taft. The current owners will tell the story and surprising connections of the home’s next 50 years.

Within the bounds of the Mentelle neighborhood are Ashland Elementary, Temple Adath Israel, and the ever-evolving businesses, restaurants and art installations along Walton and National Avenues – “TheWarehouse Block” – and a Poetry Box at N. Ashland and Aurora. The tour is a fundraiser for the Mentelle Neighborhood Association and its environmental, charitable and social activities. Tickets for the tour are $10 and can be purchased the day of the tour at Temple Adath Israel, 124 North Ashland Avenue.