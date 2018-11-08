Michter’s Tasting with Jamie Alvey

Join the Whiskey Bear team and Jamie Alvey, Michter’s Kentucky State Manager, for this special tasting event! Jamie will tell us all about the Michter’s brand story and will lead guests through a flight tasting that includes Michter’s Bourbon, Michter’s Rye, and one more very special Michter’s release that we will be announced at a later date.

$20 per person. Limited availability. Register beforehand: https://whiskeybearbar.eventbrite.com