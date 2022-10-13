Mission: Humanities with Story Musgrave and Kris Kimel.

To culminate its 50th anniversary celebration, Kentucky Humanities, in partnership with the University of Kentucky’s Cooperative for the Humanities and Social Sciences (A&S) and Space Tango, will host space pioneer Story Musgrave and Space Tango co-creator Kris Kimel. The duo will discuss Dr. Musgrave’s illustrious career and life experiences as well as the trajectory of the space program across the years, where it is now and where it’s heading – especially in light of Space Tango’s Humanity in Deep Space initiatives.

7 p.m. Gatton Student Center at the University of Kentucky, Worsham Theatre, 160 Avenue of Champions. www.kyhumanities.org