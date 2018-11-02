Mongolian Throatsinging Workshop

If you are fascinated with throatsinging or overtone singing, this offers a rare opportunity to learn how with Tamir Hargana, throatsinger and multi-instrumentalist from Inner Mongolia.

Tamir Hargana currently teaches Mongolian and Tuvan Throat singing at Old Town School of Folk Music in Chicago. He graduated from Inner Mongolia University Arts College, specializing in Mongolian throat singing, Khoomei, and the Horse head fiddle (Morin Khuur.) Tamir has won many awards and prizes in throat singing competitions in Mongolia, Russia, Tuva, Xilingol, Manzhuur in Inner Mongolia and China. He has performed in many concerts, presentations, and workshops in the U.S., Mongolia, Russia, Taiwan, Indonesia and China. He was also featured in TV documentaries about throat singing. In addition, he has taught throat singing at the Inner Mongolia University Arts College High School Preparatory Division from 2013-2014 and participated in two fieldwork projects in Mongolia and Tuva. Tamir has received his Master's degree on World Music-Performance from Northern Illinois University.