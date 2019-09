All Profits from the show and sale of EP go to RAICES. RAICES mission is to help separated families, detained families, unaccompanied minors, and others who are seeking asylum in the united states.

Monkeys of a Bygone Era write catchy, Bowie-esque songs that include a combination of rock n roll drama, falsetto, and sometimes electric kazoo.

Idiot Glee is a Lexington new wave/ electronic act.