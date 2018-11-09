Morning Teleportation/ Desert Noises

Morning Teleportation formed in 2005 when Tiger Merrit (vocals/guitar) moved from Chicago to Bowling Green Kentucky for college and met up with childhood friend Travis Goodwin (keyboards/saxophone/vocals). From the beginning the band has been a roller coaster ride of Rock and Roll sound traveling in and out of psychedelia, indie rock and jazz. Most of the last few years has been spent either in the studio or on the road playing for crowds at Bonnaroo and Sasquatch and supporting the likes of The Flaming Lips, Cage The Elephant and Modest Mouse.

Hailing from Provo, UT the band toured extensively throughout the years playing major festivals and venues of all sizes. Now returning for a hiatus, the four original members reunite to reignite the band's indie sound.