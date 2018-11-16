Movement Continuum: Wild Things

Local contemporary dance company Movement Continuum’s latest show, Wild Things, is an adaptation of Maurice Sendak’s “Where the Wild Things Are,” featuring a female Max focused on reclaiming her powerful, woman wildness. Extravagant costumes, multimedia projections and original choreography are just some of the theatrical elements that will work together to bring this classic story to life. Children are encouraged to wear their best “Wild Things” costumes to the show for photos with the main characters and a costume contest. 

Nov. 16-17 (7 p.m.), Nov. 18 (2 p.m.)

Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
859-425-2550
