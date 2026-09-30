Movie Night: Toy Story 5

Enjoy this FREE screening of Pixar’s Toy Story 5 at Gatton Park presented by Kinetic High Speed Internet.

In addition to Kinetic’s support of this community event, they provide FREE high speed wi-fi throughout the park each day!

Celebrate the power of play and connection with pre-screening activities that will bring the community together.

6:00-7:30 PM | DJ Performance by Carrie Tha Curator

Carrie Tha Curator will kick off the event with music that brings generations together — from nostalgic favorites parents know and love to today’s biggest hits kids can’t stop singing.

6:00-7:30 PM | Kinetic Connection Zone

Families are invited to step into the Kinetic Connection Zone, an interactive experience presented by Kinetic High Speed Internet that celebrates creativity, connectivity, and community through shared family fun.

Contribute to a giant community build using LEGO® bricks

Strike a pose with some familiar faces during our character photo ops

Grab a popcorn voucher (generously sponsored by Kinetic) for a free movie snack

Come dressed as your favorite toy or Toy Story character and sign up for our costume contest

Make your new favorite toy at the Build Your Own Forky-Inspired Toy Station

6:00 – 9:00 PM | Food and Beverage

Grab a bite to eat or a drink from The Boxcar Café, Taqueria de la Cruz, Joe Bologna’s, and Sav’s Gourmet Ice Cream.

7:30 – 9:30 PM | Toy Story 5 Screening

Bring a chair or blanket and spread out on the Spendthrift Farm Great Lawn to enjoy Toy Story 5.

Thank you to Kinetic for being the presenting sponsor of this Movie Night.