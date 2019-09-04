Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre - Sing a Song of Murder

Adventure Theatre Presents: Sing a Song of Murder, a murder mystery dinner theatre.

Show Synopsis: Competition is fierce as the 2019 season of “American Talented Voice Search” comes to a close. The field has been whittled down to the final two contestants: Jasper Jones and Melody Rayne, who will do anything to procure their place at the top. When talent isn't enough and careers are on the line, what comes next? Flattery? Bribery? Blackmail? Or worse... Come join our studio audience as host Ryan Seashore and judges Simon Cowbell and Jennifer Highbridge bring our contest to a close! You can vote for the winner and perhaps catch a killer.

Ticket Prices: $35 singles; $62 couples; $22 children. To purchase tickets please visit: https://www.adventuretheatreky.com/shows--tickets.html