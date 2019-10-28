Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre - Wicked Witches' Brew

Adventure Theatre Presents: Wicked Witches' Brew, a murder mystery dinner theatre.

Synopsis: This year’s International Cackler’s Convention, is filled with the typical assortment of lectures, presentations, and panels, but the event that’s got the crowd spellbound is a workshop titled: How to Conjure a Husband. Finding love as a witch isn’t easy, but the Peridot sisters (Amber, Jade, Ruby, and Citrine) have crafted a brew that’s guaranteed to do the trick. They’re so proud of their potion, they plan to conjure their husbands in a live demonstration, but when something goes wrong and only one man emerges instead of four, the bonds of sisterhood are strained by that old adage: all is fair in love and war... and what better way to win a groom than by eliminating the competition?

Its a costume party! There will be prizes for those who participate in the festivities.

Ticket Prices: Children $19, Adults $39

To purchase tickets please visit: https://www.adventuretheatreky.com/shows--tickets.html