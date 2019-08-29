A Night of Celebration Hosted by the Lexington Rescue Mission

Griffin Gate Marriott Resort and Spa 1800 Newtown Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

The silent auction opens at 5:30 p.m. and features more than 100 items. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m., and students from Central Music Academy will provide the entertainment. The celebration will continue as clients from various Mission programs share about their journeys. These will be firsthand accounts of lives changed, second chances received and hope restored. Tickets are $50 each. A table of 10 is $450. You can register online at lexingtonrescue.org/newsandevents, or by calling (859) 381-9600.

Info

Griffin Gate Marriott Resort and Spa 1800 Newtown Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
FOOD & DRINK, OTHER
7087781021
