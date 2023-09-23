Join us at The Longship Club at Kroger Field on September 23rd for our annual gala, A Night for The Nest!

Features of this elegant evening include a delicious seated dinner, enticing silent auction, raffle trip to Vail, Colorado, and, as always, plenty of dancing to the live musical stylings of The Mercy Men band. 100% of proceeds from this event fund The Nest's free programing supporting over 6,000 families a year in our community.