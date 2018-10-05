Of Brooklyn-based saxophonist Noah Preminger, The New York Times declares: “Mr. Preminger designs a different kind of sound for each note, an individual destiny and story.” Preminger, just 31 and the winner of Downbeat Magazine’s Rising Star Best Tenor Saxophonist, has recorded numerous critically acclaimed albums. Three new recordings were released in late 2016/early 2017, including an all-ballads date on the French vinyl label, Newvelle Records, a recording inspired by Delta Mississippi Blues musicians, Dark Was The Night, Cold Was The Ground and on Inauguration Day, 2017, Preminger released his 8th album as a bandleader, Meditations On Freedom, as a musical protest at ominous political developments in America.