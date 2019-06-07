NoLi Night Market

This pop-up, open-air market, takes place the first Friday of every month through the end of the year. Designed to showcase local businesses, artists, and non-profit organizations, the monthly event features vendors selling everything from homemade soaps and jewelry to custom-made apparel and artwork. Attendees can purchase food and beer from a variety of Northside restaurants and food trucks and enjoy live music performances from local and regional bands. Upcoming summer Night Market dates include June 7, July 5, Aug. 2 and Sept. 6; the event continues through the end of the year.