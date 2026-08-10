A Novel Evening: Celebrating 60 Years of Literacy

On September 19th, we invite you to celebrate International Book Project's six-decade-long legacy while also helping redouble our efforts and continue our vital work of promoting literacy around the world. Join us at ArtsPlace on 161 N Mill St in Lexington, Kentucky, for an evening of fun, games, books, cocktails, delicious hors d'oeuvres, and more. Come prepared to chat with fellow book lovers about your latest read while you browse an expansive and creative selection of silent auction items, including unforgettable experiences, bookish gift baskets, and fine jewelry! Try your luck at the bourbon pull or complete your "passport" stamps at various book-themed activities for the chance to win a year's subscription to Book of the Month! All proceeds will directly benefit International Book Project's mission to promote literacy around the world.