LexingtonBallet: "Nutcracker" Pop-Up

Join the Lexington Ballet in this once-in-a- lifetime experience to bring a portion of the Nutcracker to your library! In this special limited opportunity that is open to the public! People experience excerpts of the Nutcracker; learn some ballet steps from the company director and company members; interact in a question-and- answer portion; and take pictures with the Nutcracker characters. It is an Amazing Experience for All!
Lexington Public Library Northside Branch 1733 Russell Cave Rd. , Lexington, Kentucky 40505
DANCE, THEATER & PERFORMANCE