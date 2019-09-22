History is something Alex doesn’t get. There’s no use trying to teach him about where he comes from because to be honest, he doesn’t care – caring is hard and caring makes him think about losing his parents, which he would rather not do. Try as she might, not even his abuela, a strong-willed Chicana named Marta Torres, can help him to understand the beauty and magic of Día de los Muertos. But with a little thunder and a lot of magic, a fast-talking skeleton might just give Alex the courage and compassion he needs to connect.

Sunday, September 22 @ 2:00pm

Saturday, September 28 @ 7:00pm (Pay What You Can)