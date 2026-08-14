In One A-Chord: Lexington Sacred Music Festival is a week-long celebration featuring live sacred musical experiences, humanities lectures, theatrical and dance happenings, poetic readings and so much more! The festival is rooted in music’s power to heal and bring people together in community. Sacred music allows us to celebrate not only what makes our community special, but it highlights our commonality and the beauty in what makes us unique and different. Something that in today’s world is an imperative. The word “sacred” is not limited to confines of religion. “Sacred” means many different things to many different people and as such you will find In One A-Chord in churches, synagogues, places of peace, concert halls, historical venues, museums, libraries, outdoor venues and the like. We hope you join us for a week full of beautiful music and amazing performances.

DATES ARE OCTOBER 3 - 11, 2026