One Community Concert LIVE @ Manchester Music Hall

Alltech and Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. invite the community to raise a glass in the spirit of community, and to enjoy a fun night of music at Manchester Music Hall Saturday, May 21st at 7pm. Food will be available to purchase from Lexington food trucks J. Renders and El Camioncito Tacos. Featuring performances by: The Company Band, Grayson Jenkins and The Resolutions, and Tabi Gervis. Visit www.manchestermusichall.com to purchase tickets and to stay up to date on our future events. See you there!