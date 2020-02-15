One World Film Festival: "The Eagle Huntress"

One World Film Festival presents a screening of "The Eagle Huntress"

The 2016 documentary "The Eagle Huntress" follows Aisholpan, a 13-year-old girl, as she trains to become the first female in twelve generations of her Kazakh family to become an eagle hunter, and rises to the pinnacle of a tradition that has been handed down from father to son for centuries.

About the One World Film Festival:

Lexington's annual One World Film Festival celebrates its 22nd anniversary with a series of free films that present complex societal issues such as culture, society, ethnicity, gender and politics to encourage in-depth thinking about them. Films range from documentaries to feature films, with screenings occasionally followed by discussions about the issues brought up in the films. All screenings are free and open to the public.

For the full schedule of events, visit lexfilm.org/.