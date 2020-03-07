One World Film Festival: "Rachel Carson"

One World Film Festival presents "Rachel Carson"

Featuring the voice of Mary-Louise Parker as the influential writer and scientist, "Rachel Carson" is an intimate portrait of the woman whose groundbreaking books revolutionized our relationship with the natural world. Drawn from Carson’s own writings, letters and recent scholarship, this film illuminates both the public and private life of the woman who launched the modern environmental movement.

About the One World Film Festival:

Lexington's annual One World Film Festival celebrates its 22nd anniversary with a series of free films that present complex societal issues such as culture, society, ethnicity, gender and politics to encourage in-depth thinking about them. Films range from documentaries to feature films, with screenings occasionally followed by discussions about the issues brought up in the films. All screenings are free and open to the public.

For the full schedule of events, visit lexfilm.org/.