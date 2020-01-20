One World Film's MLK Jr. Day Film Screening: "Green Book"

One World Films will show the 2019 Oscar-winning film (Best Picture) "GREEN BOOK" as part of the city’s celebration of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The film showing is free and open to the public.

"Green Book" is inspired by a true friendship that transcended race, class, and the Mason-Dixon-Line. A bouncer from an Italian-American neighborhood in the Bronx is hired to drive a world class black pianist on a concert tour from Manhattan to the deep South.They must rely on the "Green Book" to guide them to the few places that were then safe for them to rest, eat, sleep. They are forced to set aside differences to survive.