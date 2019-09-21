Opening Night: Home

× Expand ERIC WATERS

Each LexPhil season series opens with a female performer, and this season will kick off with “A Short Piece for Orchestra” by Julia Perry (1924-1979), a notable composer who was born in Lexington’s East End neighborhood and went on to receive critical acclaim and two Guggenheim fellowships. The performance will also feature Stravinsky’s “Violin Concerto in D Major,” featuring Stefan Jackiw on violin, and will finish with Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 6 in B Minor.” American conductor Thomas Heuser, who currently serves as music director of both the Idaho Falls Symphony and the San Juan Symphony, will conduct.