Opening Night: Home

Singletary Center for The Arts 405 Rose Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Each LexPhil season series opens with a female performer, and this season will kick off with “A Short Piece for Orchestra” by Julia Perry (1924-1979), a notable composer who was born in Lexington’s East End neighborhood and went on to receive critical acclaim and two Guggenheim fellowships. The performance will also feature Stravinsky’s “Violin Concerto in D Major,” featuring Stefan Jackiw on violin, and will finish with Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 6 in B Minor.” American conductor Thomas Heuser, who currently serves as music director of both the Idaho Falls Symphony and the San Juan Symphony, will conduct.

Singletary Center for The Arts 405 Rose Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
