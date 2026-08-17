Origins Jazz Series: Charlie Hunter Trio

Two-time Grammy-nominated Charlie Hunter is considered one of the most important guitar innovators of recent decades. He has developed the use of 7- and 8-string guitars that allows him to simultaneously serve as bassist and guitarist. This unique approach, along with his keen rhythmic and harmonic sensibilities, has led him to collaborations with D’Angelo, Norah Jones, Mos Def, and many others, as well as an impressively long discography. His latest trio features Nate Clark on saxophone and Marcus Finnie on drums.

6 p.m. The Apiary, 218 Jefferson St. www.originsjazz.org