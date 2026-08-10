OTS #248 Bark Culture w/Holden Bitner

Bark Culture is a Philadelphia-based trio led by vibraphonist Victor Vieira-Branco, featuring Joey Sullivan on drums and John Moran on bass. The band is touring their new record, "The Giant is Awkward," released on June 5th, 2026.

The Giant is Awkward is the second album by vibraphonist and composer Victor Vieira-Branco’s Bark Culture. The Giant is Awkward is five pieces that mirror the prismatic nature of a sound Vieira-Branco has been tirelessly crafting with the group since 2021.

The band’s 2024 debut, Warm Wisdom, received high praise, with New York Times jazz critic Hank Shteamer listing it among his top debuts of 2024, as well as landing a spot on Bandcamp’s Best of Jazz for September 2024. Since then, Vieira-Branco has joined Rob Mazurek’s Exploding Star Orchestra and the Chad Taylor Quintet, the former of which released the album Smokeshifter, featuring three pieces penned by the vibraphonist. The core trio of Bark Culture was also heavily involved in Rob Mazurek’s score for Kelly Reichardt’s 2025 film The Mastermind.

Opening performance by cellist Holden Bitner. Bitner is an accomplished orchestral musician, currently pursuing his doctorate in cello performance at the University of Kentucky with professor Benjamin Karp. Bitner has performed with the Lexington Philharmonic, Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra, Lexington Chamber Orchestra, as well as many other regional orchestras as well as performing with groups Fomo Sapien and Lava Lamb.