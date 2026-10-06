OTS #250 V.Vecker & Listening Party

Keith Arthur Wecker (b. 1983) is a composer, improvisor, and multi-instrumentalist using technology to explore the timbral and temporal properties of granular synthesis in the creation of electroacoustic music. Keith focuses on bringing the in-between sounds to the forefront through a layering-intensive process, creating rich sonic textures that evoke a meditative environment for the listener to immerse themselves in.

His personal approach to sound creation is highlighted by the diversity of the acts he has shared the stage with (Tim Hecker, Clark, Sumac, Thundercat, Wolf Eyes, Six Organs of Admittance, Goblin, Lori Goldston, and Sun Araw) as well as participating in projects of Anthony Braxton and Glenn Branca. Keith has had his music featured across North America, including multiple appearances at the Vancouver International Jazz Festival, New Forms Festival, MOXSonic, VU Symposium, the International Computer Music Conference, NYCEMF, and Improvisors Summit PDX.

Keith maintains a rigorous dedication to learning through both traditional and nontraditional educational formats. As a recent graduate of the University of Central Missouri, where he holds a Master of Arts in Music Technology, his work has been featured through his participation in several artistic residencies, including Lobe Sound Studios in Vancouver, BC, Canada, Lightbox Performance in Detroit, Michigan, and the Reforesters Laboratory in New York City, NY. Keith is enrolled at the University of Florida, where he will begin his PhD studies in composition and technology in the fall of 2026.