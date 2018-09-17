Outside The Spotlight Jazz Series: Cortex

No Scandinavian group since Atomic has so powerfully addressed and remade the free jazz of the 60s like Cortex. In a country whose creative music scene is celebrated for its bold hybrids of disparate sounds, Cortex goes another way, embracing tradition in its own unique way, with a personality sketched out by the strength of Johansson’s indelible themes and four distinctive improvisational voices.” .

- Peter Margasak, Chicago Reader

CORTEX (Norway)

Thomas Johansson - trumpet

Kristoffer Berre Alberts - sax

Ola Hayer - bass

Gard Nilssen - drums