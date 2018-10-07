Outside The Spotlight Jazz Series: Brandon Seabrook/ Quin Kirchner

Brandon Seabrook is a guitarist, banjoist and composer living in New York City where he has established himself as one of the most unique and volatile guitarists of his generation. Described by Spin Magazine as “An apocalyptic, supersonic general of the banjo…” he has also made a name for himself as a powerful banjo innovator, relentlessly committed to immediacy and precision. His work focuses on the intersections between improvisation and structure through fragmented and rapidly changing soundscapes, angular composition; and a massive dynamic range than can change in a joyous nanosecond.

Joined by the smoky and somber jazz stylings of Chicago artist Quin Kirchner.