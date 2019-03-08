Critically acclaimed husband and wife duo Over the Rhine will perform at Norton Center for the Arts on March 8 in support of their upcoming album Love & Revelation, releasing March 15. Celebrating 30 years of making music together, the duo’s first new album in four years finds them in a deeply reflective place, contemplating both personal loss and the wavering of America’s collective compass. The album explores the many forms of grief and how we process it, but as with much of Over The Rhine’s body of work, there is a deep undercurrent of hope.