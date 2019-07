Parmalee is a Country Rock band hailing from Greenville, North Carolina. The band’s name was derived from the tiny, southern town of Parmele, NC, located a couple miles from their hometown, where they started creating music together in a small barn known as Studio B. Parmalee consists of lead singer and guitarist Matt Thomas, bassist and vocalist Barry Knox (Matt and Scott Thomas' cousin), Josh McSwain (lead guitar, vocals, and friend), and drummer Scott Thomas (Matt's brother).