Emmy-winning comedian, actor and writer Patton Oswalt takes the stage for an evening of stand-up. Known for a career spanning comedy specials, film and television, Oswalt's credits range from “Ratatouille” and “Parks and Recreation” to “Veep,” "BoJack Horseman” and his latest special, “Tea & Scotch!”

7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com