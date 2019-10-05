Paw Patrol Live

Rupp Arena 430 W Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

In PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who’s all ears…Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day.

  • OCT 5 -Saturday / 10:00 AM
  • OCT 5 - Saturday / 2:00 PM
  • OCT 6 -Sunday / 12:00 PM
  • OCT 6 -Sunday / 4:00 PM

Rupp Arena 430 W Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
