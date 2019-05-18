Pawhibition

This annual gala fundraiser is an evening of Roaring 20's elegance benefiting the organization Paws 4 the Cause. Guests are encouraged to come dressed up in their finest threads from the period and enjoy a unique, memorable evening raising funds for a cause.

This year's event will feature a live art show with local artists, live entertainment from Rakadu and other artists, food, drink, gaming, an old-time photo booth, and both silent and live auctions and more.

VIP options are available, with early access to the event and a chance to hear guest speaker ED BLEY and enjoy a performance by GAIL WYNTERS.