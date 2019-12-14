Phutureprimitive/ Antennae

Google Calendar - Phutureprimitive/ Antennae - 2019-12-14 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Phutureprimitive/ Antennae - 2019-12-14 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Phutureprimitive/ Antennae - 2019-12-14 21:00:00 iCalendar - Phutureprimitive/ Antennae - 2019-12-14 21:00:00

Cosmic Charlies 105 W Loudon Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Phutureprimitive's music is singular and unique in its approach. Lush melodies drift across intricate rhythms, groove heavy beats and warm, fuzzy bass lines. Often exploring a dark and dense palette, his music also manages to convey a sense of tranquility and beauty, engaging the listener into hypnotic movement and often escalating into a full-on kinetic experience. Shimmering with cinematic qualities, his music ultimately speaks to the body, mind and soul.

Info

Cosmic Charlies 105 W Loudon Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
MUSIC
Google Calendar - Phutureprimitive/ Antennae - 2019-12-14 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Phutureprimitive/ Antennae - 2019-12-14 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Phutureprimitive/ Antennae - 2019-12-14 21:00:00 iCalendar - Phutureprimitive/ Antennae - 2019-12-14 21:00:00
.