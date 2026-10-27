"Picturing the Past" Photography Event

Join the Mary Todd Lincoln House for a day-long event celebrating photography! Learn how tintypes are made with demonstrations by vintage photography specialist Mark Cornelison, check out rarely displayed antique portraits from the museum’s collection, and enjoy hands-on activities for children and the young-at-heart. Take your portrait for free at a selfie station or have your tintype made for an additional fee. And, of course, photography is permitted!

Activities are included with regular museum ticket ($15 adults; $6 youth ages 6-17; free under 5). Tintype portraits are $75. Free parking. Purchase tickets at www.mtlhouse.org or at the door. No reservations required.