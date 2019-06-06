Pop Stars! Popular Culture and Contemporary Art Opening

Highlighting the representation of the politicians, performers, and athletes we love and loathe, the consumer brands we eat, drink and wear, Pop Stars! examines the dominance of the popular in the current visual culture through the work of forty-six artists. Curated by 21c Museum Director Alice Gray Stites this multi-media selection of work features artists Derrick Adams, Sanford Biggers, Nick Cave, R. Luke DuBois Titus Kaphar, Fahamu Pecou, Laurel Nakadate, Ryder Ripps, Deborah Roberts, Mickalene Thomas, Hank Willis Thomas, Kehinde Wiley, Robert Wilson, and many others.