Ppoacher ppoacher/ Fighting Futures/ Michael Tyree

Caitlin Brothers of ppoacher ppoacher’s unique use of voice and earnestly goofy stage presence have left audiences wondering if the performer before them was an ethereal goblin, a feral roof dog, a long lost friend, a hillbilly Kate Bush impersonator, a banshee suffering an identity crisis, or a bag of feelings parading as a woman... Brothers’ distinct writing style is marked by congenial contrasts: passionate & playful, calculated & relaxed, approachable & quirky. The lyrics communicate a simultaneous existential dread and intoxicating thrill of living and loving, a practice in raw and shameless vulnerability.

Fighting Futures: Local duo with a beautiful pair of voices harmonizing over tender folk arrangements with delightful pop sensibilities.