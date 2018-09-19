Ppoacher ppoacher/ Fighting Futures/ Michael Tyree

Google Calendar - Ppoacher ppoacher/ Fighting Futures/ Michael Tyree - 2018-09-19 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ppoacher ppoacher/ Fighting Futures/ Michael Tyree - 2018-09-19 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ppoacher ppoacher/ Fighting Futures/ Michael Tyree - 2018-09-19 20:00:00 iCalendar - Ppoacher ppoacher/ Fighting Futures/ Michael Tyree - 2018-09-19 20:00:00

Al's Bar 601 North Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Caitlin Brothers of ppoacher ppoacher’s unique use of voice and earnestly goofy stage presence have left audiences wondering if the performer before them was an ethereal goblin, a feral roof dog, a long lost friend, a hillbilly Kate Bush impersonator, a banshee suffering an identity crisis, or a bag of feelings parading as a woman... Brothers’ distinct writing style is marked by congenial contrasts: passionate & playful, calculated & relaxed, approachable & quirky. The lyrics communicate a simultaneous existential dread and intoxicating thrill of living and loving, a practice in raw and shameless vulnerability. 

Fighting Futures: Local duo with a beautiful pair of voices harmonizing over tender folk arrangements with delightful pop sensibilities. 

Info
Al's Bar 601 North Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
MUSIC
Google Calendar - Ppoacher ppoacher/ Fighting Futures/ Michael Tyree - 2018-09-19 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ppoacher ppoacher/ Fighting Futures/ Michael Tyree - 2018-09-19 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ppoacher ppoacher/ Fighting Futures/ Michael Tyree - 2018-09-19 20:00:00 iCalendar - Ppoacher ppoacher/ Fighting Futures/ Michael Tyree - 2018-09-19 20:00:00