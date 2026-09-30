Pride & Prejudice Afternoon Tea at Lexington Tea & Brie

Saturday, October 10

3:30-5:30 PM

Join Us for a Pride & Prejudice Afternoon Tea!

Step into the world of Jane Austen for an afternoon at Lexington Tea & Brie!

Sip on Pemberley's Breakfast Brew, nibble on Mrs. Bennet's Benedictine and Lydia's Lemon Bar, and enjoy a full afternoon tea inspired by Longbourn, Netherfield, and Pemberley.

And for those who'd like to raise a glass to Mr. Darcy, specialty Pride & Prejudice themed cocktails and mocktails will be available for purchase, including favorites like Collins' Cosmopolitan and Pemberley's Prosecco.

Price: $50 per person

Location: 219 N Limestone, Lexington, KY 40507

Seats are limited. Reserve your spot today!

https://lexingtonteaandbrie.com/lexington-downtown-lexington-lexington-tea-and-brie-events

https://www.facebook.com/share/1BfdUFaHwR/

https://carnegiecenterlex.org/event/pride-prejudice-afternoon-tea-at-lexington-tea-brie/

lexingtonteaandbrie@gmail.com

(859)-303-4337

Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

251 W Second St Lexington 40507

info@carnegiecenterlex.org

859-254-4175