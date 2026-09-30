Pride & Prejudice Afternoon Tea at Lexington Tea & Brie
-
Lexington Tea & Brie 219 N Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Pride & Prejudice Afternoon Tea at Lexington Tea & Brie
Saturday, October 10
3:30-5:30 PM
Join Us for a Pride & Prejudice Afternoon Tea!
Step into the world of Jane Austen for an afternoon at Lexington Tea & Brie!
Sip on Pemberley's Breakfast Brew, nibble on Mrs. Bennet's Benedictine and Lydia's Lemon Bar, and enjoy a full afternoon tea inspired by Longbourn, Netherfield, and Pemberley.
And for those who'd like to raise a glass to Mr. Darcy, specialty Pride & Prejudice themed cocktails and mocktails will be available for purchase, including favorites like Collins' Cosmopolitan and Pemberley's Prosecco.
Price: $50 per person
Location: 219 N Limestone, Lexington, KY 40507
Seats are limited. Reserve your spot today!
https://lexingtonteaandbrie.com/lexington-downtown-lexington-lexington-tea-and-brie-events
https://www.facebook.com/share/1BfdUFaHwR/
https://carnegiecenterlex.org/event/pride-prejudice-afternoon-tea-at-lexington-tea-brie/
lexingtonteaandbrie@gmail.com
(859)-303-4337
Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning
251 W Second St Lexington 40507
info@carnegiecenterlex.org
859-254-4175