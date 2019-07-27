Quiet Hollers/ Rare Creatures/ Warren Byrom

Quiet Hollers formed in Louisville around singer-songwriter Shadwick Wilde, and violinist/multi-instrumentalist Aaron West in 2010. Their alt. country-styled debut, I Am the Morning, came in 2013, spawning a cult following via some critical praise, allowing the band to tour heavily, where changes in personnel and musical direction saw the band exploring territory beyond their beginnings.

Rare Creatures: Influenced by bands from Alt-J to King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, with some ethnic spices sprinkled in for good measure. The group is fronted by Coleman Sawyer on vocals and guitar, with Hugh Camp on bass and synthesizer, Keller James on lead guitar, and Logan Crank banging the drums.

Joined by local songwriter Warren Byrom.