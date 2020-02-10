Screen Shot 2020-02-10 at 12.22.23 PM.png

R & E Entertainment and Vishuddi's: "The Indie Experience"

R & E Entertainment will be presenting guest speakers to help musically inclined artists make a career out of their hobby. Guest Speakers will cover: how to book a show, how to effectively promote, how to get press/media coverage, how to get on the radio and how to get your music to DJs. Food vendor Woke Junk Food Vegan will be serving vegan meals during the event. For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit vishuddis.com.

Info

366 Waller Avenue 366 Waller Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40504 View Map
