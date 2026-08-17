Radical Book Exchange — Stock the artfarm Library
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Artfarm 1123 Winchester Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
Help artfarm celebrate the opening of our library - by using it! Political Education and Library Teams are hosting a stock-the-shelves book exchange event. Bring a book that has uniquely inspired you on your political journey, and leave with a book that inspired someone else! When you’re done, bring the book back to artfarm where it will join the library to inspire and educate others.
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Artfarm 1123 Winchester Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
LITERARY